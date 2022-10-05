Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €46.80 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.80 ($47.76) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR:HEI opened at €43.29 ($44.17) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

