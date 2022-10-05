Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $146.49 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $146.49 million and $110,320.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,287.94 or 1.00014894 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08617917 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,444.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

