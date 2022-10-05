JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

JFrog stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.25.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 6.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

