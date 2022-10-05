Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

