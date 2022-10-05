Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.