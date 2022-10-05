Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $250.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

