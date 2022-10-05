Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 4.30% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

JIGB opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.