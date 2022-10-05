Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

