Jmac Enterprises LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $200.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.