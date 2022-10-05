Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 409.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,512,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,180,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.