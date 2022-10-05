John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

HPS opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

