John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
HPS opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.