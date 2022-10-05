Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $17,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,383.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 244,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

