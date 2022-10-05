JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

JPEL Private Equity Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £369,513.60 and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.34.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

