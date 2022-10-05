JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 243,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 310,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

