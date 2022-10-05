JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2,884.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 45.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244,011 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.