Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kalmar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

