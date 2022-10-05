Karmaverse 1-Day Volume Tops $637,981.00 (KNOT)

Karmaverse (KNOT) traded up 76.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Karmaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Karmaverse has a total market cap of $16.25 million and $637,981.00 worth of Karmaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karmaverse has traded up 103.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Karmaverse Token Profile

Karmaverse’s genesis date was March 8th, 2022. Karmaverse’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Karmaverse’s official Twitter account is @karmaverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karmaverse’s official message board is medium.com/@karmaverse.io. The official website for Karmaverse is karmaverse.io.

Karmaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karmaverse (KNOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Karmaverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Karmaverse is 0.0781688 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,327.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://karmaverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karmaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karmaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

