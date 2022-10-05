Kcash 1-Day Volume Tops $189,777.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $189,777.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Kcash
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets.The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem.”
