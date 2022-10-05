Ken Murphy Buys 24,352 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

On Friday, September 2nd, Ken Murphy bought 56 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137.20 ($165.78).

On Friday, July 8th, Ken Murphy acquired 53 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £137.27 ($165.87).

TSCO stock traded down GBX 1.57 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208.43 ($2.52). 27,669,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,219,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.40. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

