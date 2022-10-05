KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

