Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Up 0.1%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.33). 27,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 162,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.80 ($2.33).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.