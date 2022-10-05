Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

