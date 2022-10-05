Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

