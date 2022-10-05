Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Kincora Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

