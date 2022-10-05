Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 875,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on KEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

