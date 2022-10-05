Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 875,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on KEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Korea Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
Further Reading
