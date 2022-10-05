Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $41.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after buying an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

