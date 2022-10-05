Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320,545 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,069,000 after purchasing an additional 264,705 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

