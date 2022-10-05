Kuma Inu (KUMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107,942.00

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Kuma Inu has a market cap of $10.00 million and $107,942.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuma Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuma Inu has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Kuma Inu

Kuma Inu’s genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuma Inu is www.kumatoken.com.

Kuma Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuma Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuma Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

