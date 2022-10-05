LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $125.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. LCI Industries traded as low as $96.12 and last traded at $96.33, with a volume of 8051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

