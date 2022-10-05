Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Announces GBX 0.45 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 113.84 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3,780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.85. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.33 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.91 ($2.61).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

About Learning Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.