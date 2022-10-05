Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 129,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

