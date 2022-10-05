Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

OIH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.57. 37,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,638. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.08.

