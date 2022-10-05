Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.54. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

