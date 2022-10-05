Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,071. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

