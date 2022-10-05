Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,830,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,183,000 after acquiring an additional 82,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 221,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

