Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 39,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.37% of Viasat worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Viasat by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Viasat Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

