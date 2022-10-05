Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 808,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,830,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.64. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

