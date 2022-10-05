Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,533 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

