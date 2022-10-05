Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,934 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 882,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,751 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

