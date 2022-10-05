Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.