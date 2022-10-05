Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.