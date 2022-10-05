Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde Stock Up 3.9 %

LIN stock opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.52. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

