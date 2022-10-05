Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $228.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $235.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Lennox International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $237.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $334.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day moving average is $230.69.

Insider Activity

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

