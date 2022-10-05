Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.