Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.4% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,783,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 842,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 80.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 207.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 381,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

