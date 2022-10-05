Lido DAO (LDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.75 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,807,987 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO (LDO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 312,951,153.95865756 in circulation. The last known price of Lido DAO is 1.5403222 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $35,683,592.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

