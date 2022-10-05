Life Storage, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

