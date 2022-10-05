Lightning (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $1.13 million and $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.03 or 0.99962593 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.