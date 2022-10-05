LINKA 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,868.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 99.5% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $504,010.92 and $3,868.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About LINKA

LINKA’s genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

