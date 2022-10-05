Liquid Driver (LQDR) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Liquid Driver (LQDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Liquid Driver has a market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $23,955.00 worth of Liquid Driver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquid Driver token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00005347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquid Driver has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquid Driver Token Profile

Liquid Driver’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Liquid Driver’s total supply is 6,512,386 tokens. Liquid Driver’s official Twitter account is @liquiddriver. The official website for Liquid Driver is www.liquiddriver.finance. Liquid Driver’s official message board is liquiddriver.medium.com.

Liquid Driver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid Driver (LQDR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Liquid Driver has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Liquid Driver is 1.08419595 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $40,464.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquiddriver.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquid Driver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquid Driver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquid Driver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

